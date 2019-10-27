For GM, deal may be labor-cost setback

"A lot of their equity strategy was dependent on doing the restructuring, reducing capacity. That's what a lot of investors were looking at," Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois told Automotive News. "From that standpoint, they were willing to pay up to get that done."

The pay increases, lucrative bonuses and other cash incentives that GM put in the deal helped persuade 56 percent of production workers and about two-thirds of skilled-trade workers to vote in favor of it. Opposition from workers displaced by this year's plant closures and from many of those who earn lower wages at GM's parts-making subsidiary wasn't enough to derail the deal.

Late last year, GM outlined a restructuring plan designed to slash $6 billion in costs by 2020. The strategy included closing four plants and cutting 15 percent of its North American salaried jobs.

The UAW agreed to let GM close three of the four, including the Lordstown plant in Ohio that President Donald Trump and other politicians heavily lobbied to save. The one survivor is Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly, which GM will spend $3 billion retooling to make electric vehicles.

Still, GM will spend more overall on labor under the contract and has lost as much as $1.75 billion since workers went on strike Sept. 16, according to Anderson Economic Group, a Michigan consulting firm.

GM is expected to give its first official indication of the strike's effect on its finances when it reports third-quarter earnings Tuesday, Oct. 29, although only the first two weeks of the walkout occurred in that quarter.