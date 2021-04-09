GM cuts some U.S. truck production shifts because of chip shortage

The company plans to operate all but one of its plants during two traditional summer shutdown weeks to boost production

DAVID SHEPARDSON
Reuters
GENERAL MOTORS

GM's Flint, Mich., plant

WASHINGTON -- General Motors will cancel some truck production shifts this weekend at two U.S. auto plants because of the ongoing semiconductor shortage, the company said on Friday.

The largest U.S. automaker is canceling scheduled overtime production for Saturday at its Fort Wayne Assembly plant in Indiana and canceling a Friday night shift as well as overtime shifts for Saturday and Sunday at its Flint assembly plant in Michigan.

GM said it plans to operate all but one of its plants during two traditional summer shutdown weeks to boost production.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Hyundai to suspend output at Korea plant over chip shortage
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Hyundai to suspend output at Korea plant over chip shortage
Hyundai to suspend output at Korea plant over chip shortage
Ford to skip traditional summer shutdown at many plants amid chip shortage
Ford to skip traditional summer shutdown at many plants amid chip shortage
Auto groups repeat call for government help on chip shortage at multi-industry forum
Auto groups repeat call for government help on chip shortage at multi-industry forum
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-5-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive