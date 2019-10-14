GM CEO, president join talks as UAW calls meeting of local leaders

DETROIT -- General Motors brought its top executives to the main bargaining table as the UAW and GM continue to negotiate a labor contract amid the union’s monthlong strike against the automaker.

GM CEO Mary Barra and President Mark Reuss were both part of negotiations Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the talks. GM declined to comment on Barra and Reuss’s involvement in the talks.

“Talks continue,” a spokesman said.Tuesday marks the 30th day of the union’s nationwide strike against GM. News of the top executives' involvement in bargaining Tuesday was reported earlier by Reuters.

It’s the second time Barra has formally met with the UAW during these negotiations. Last week she and Gerald Johnson, GM’s executive vice president of global manufacturing, met with union leaders to help speed the talks.

The UAW has called a Thursday morning meeting of its national General Motors council as negotiations continue amid a nearly monthlong strike against Detroit's largest automaker.

In an email Monday, the union called local presidents to Detroit for a meeting regarding a "contract update" and other yet-to-be-determined agenda items.

The council is typically called to discuss a tentative agreement before taking it to rank-and-file members for a nationwide vote. But as of Monday evening, the two sides had not yet reached a tentative agreement and continued to negotiate, according to people familiar with the talks.

The meeting would offer the union's leaders a chance to provide a face-to-face update on negotiations with local presidents, with the work stoppage now in its fifth week.

The two sides traded jabs last week in public comments that accused each other of stalling the talks. GM submitted its most recent proposal to the union last week, which included a commitment to invest $7.7 billion in U.S. plants, a person with knowledge of the talks told Automotive News. The union presented its counterproposal Friday, but it has declined to provide details.

GM has not commented on the UAW counteroffer.