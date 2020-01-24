GM to build Cruise AV shuttle at Detroit-Hamtramck in 2022, forecaster says

DETROIT — General Motors will build the Cruise Origin at its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant starting in late 2022, AutoForecast Solutions told Automotive News.

The self-driving, ride-hailing shuttle revealed in San Francisco this week joins a roster of electric vehicles slated for production at the plant.

GM declined to comment, but the automaker released a media advisory for a major announcement by President Mark Reuss at the plant Monday morning.

Origin production will be in addition to the four EVs already slated for the plant, said Sam Fiorani, vice president of global forecasting for AutoForecast Solutions, a well-known provider of automotive forecasting databases and business planning programs.

In October, GM made the plant once destined for closure the center of its EV plan, pledging a $3 billion investment to build EVs and battery modules there. Production of an electric pickup and SUV is scheduled to begin in 2021. According to various media reports, GM will revive the Hummer name with those vehicles, under the GMC brand. In 2023, production of electric versions of the GMC Sierra and Cadillac Escalade would begin.

D-Ham currently builds the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac CT6. Production of the CT6 will end this month, and Impala production will end in February. After that, GM will retool the plant, resulting in the temporary loss of more than 800 jobs, the automaker said in a filing with the State of Michigan last month. The plant's 753 UAW-represented hourly workers will be offered transfers, likely to locations in Michigan and Ohio, GM said in a statement at the time.

The Detroit News reported the Origin news earlier Friday, citing unnamed sources.