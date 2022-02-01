GM aims to deliver 400,000 EVs in North America through 2023

GM also plans to pull ahead significant EV investments over the next three years.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra: “I can tell you right now, 1 million units in North America won't be enough to meet the steep inflection in demand that we expect starting mid-decade for our EVs."

DETROIT-- General Motors' transition to electric vehicles will ramp up quickly, CEO Mary Barra says, with plans to deliver 400,000 EVs in North America through 2023.

Barra shared the timeline, along with a series of other EV commitments, with investors as the automaker detailed fourth-quarter and full-year financial results Tuesday. GM has said it plans to invest $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicle development and will launch 30 EVs globally through 2025, two-thirds of which will come to the North America market. Barra told investors and reporters on Tuesday that GM will pull ahead significant EV investments over the next three years and will share more details once the plans are finalized.

Last week, GM pledged nearly $7 billion to convert its Chevrolet Bolt assembly plant in Orion Township, Mich., to build electric Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size electric pickups and to build an Ultium battery plant with LG Energy Solution in Lansing, Mich. GM also plans to build a third EV truck plant, joining Orion Assembly and Factory Zero in Detroit, Barra said Tuesday.

Reservations booked
  • Hummer EV pickup and SUV: more than 59,000 units
  • Chevy Silverado EV: more than 110,000; includes reservations from more than 240 fleet operators
  • BrightDrop vans: more than 25,000

Source: GM

 

The Michigan investments will give GM more than 1 million units of EV capacity in North America through 2025, Barra said, including 600,000 full size trucks. The automaker plans to also have more than than 1 million units of EV capacity in China over the same timeframe.

"I can tell you right now, 1 million units in North America won't be enough to meet the steep inflection in demand that we expect starting mid-decade for our EVs," Barra said. "That's why we'll continue to convert ICE capacity to EVs and plan to invest in a third EV truck plant. We are formulating plans for the truck plant right now and we'll share more as we work through the details."

Barra also outlined the number of reservations GM has logged for some of its initial Ultium-powered EVs: the GMC Hummer EV pickup and SUV, the Chevrolet Silverado EV and BrightDrop delivery vans. The tally totals to more than 190,000 reservations and does not include reservations for the Cadillac Lyriq, which goes on sale in March. Cadillac will open a second round of reservations after the debut edition launches, Barra said.

Barra expects that the Chevy Equinox EV – priced at about $30,000—will be one of GM's most anticipated reveals this year. The electric crossover is slated to go on sale in 2023. GM also plans to launch an EV priced lower than the Equinox, Barra said.

"The efficiencies created by the Ultium platform are a key reason why we will be able to deliver a truly affordable EVs like the Equinox," Barra said. "Affordable EVs are part of the market that startups aren't targeting, but they are key to driving mass adoption of EVs, which is a national and a global priority."

Ultium Cells, a joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution, have announced locations for its first three battery cell plants in Lansing; Warren, Ohio; and Spring Hill, Tenn. Barra said the automaker would announce a location for a fourth U.S. battery cell plant in the first half of this year.

"Together, these plants will support GM's EV volume growth and supply our customers in the rail, aerospace and marine industries," Barra said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Judge approves UAW referendum results for direct elections; changes to be implemented by June 30
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
UAW
Judge approves UAW referendum results for direct elections; changes to be implemented by June 30
GM Mexico union vote begins this week with key labor implications
GM Mexico union vote begins this week with key labor implications
GM's Michigan battery projects fill in more of EV production map
GM's Michigan battery projects fill in more of EV production map
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-31-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive