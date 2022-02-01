GM aims to deliver 400,000 EVs in North America through 2023

DETROIT-- General Motors' transition to electric vehicles will ramp up quickly, CEO Mary Barra says, with plans to deliver 400,000 EVs in North America through 2023.
Barra shared the timeline, along with a series of other EV commitments, with investors as the automaker detailed fourth-quarter and full-year financial results Tuesday. GM has said it plans to invest $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicle development and will launch 30 EVs globally through 2025, two-thirds of which will come to the North America market. Barra told investors and reporters on Tuesday that GM will pull ahead significant EV investments over the next three years and will share more details once the plans are finalized.
Last week, GM pledged nearly $7 billion to convert its Chevrolet Bolt assembly plant in Orion Township, Mich., to build electric Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size electric pickups and to build an Ultium battery plant with LG Energy Solution in Lansing, Mich. GM also plans to build a third EV truck plant, joining Orion Assembly and Factory Zero in Detroit, Barra said Tuesday.