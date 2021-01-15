GM agrees to invest $787M in Canada plant, reaches tentative deal with Unifor

General Motors will phase out Chevrolet Equinox assembly at an Ontario plant and spend $787 million (C$1 billion) to retool the factory to build an all-electric commercial van.

The pledge comes as part of a new tentative labor contract reached with Unifor late Friday -- several months before it was due to be negotiated at the plant in Ingersoll, Ontario.

A GM spokesperson wouldn’t say where Equinox production would move, adding the company is focused on getting a ratified deal. GM also builds the Equinox at a plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

Earlier this week, GM said it’s launching a commercial electric vehicle business called BrightDrop and locked in FedEx Express as the first customer for a delivery van, the EV600, later this year.

The investment in the Ontario plant is contingent on union ratification “and confirmation of government support,” GM Canada said in a statement.

“GM Canada is engaged in discussion with the Ontario and federal governments regarding its new investments and looks forward to working closely with Unifor following ratification of the tentative 2021 agreement,” the GM statement said.