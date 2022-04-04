GM says light-duty Silverado will be added to new 3rd shift in Oshawa; more R&D slated for Canada

The Oshawa Assembly Plant reopened last November after appearing to close its doors for good in late 2019. The automaker initially committed $1 billion to the retool.

Workers at the plant have already been building the Silverado HD for about five months, but the latest investment will let GM adjust the production line to accommodate the light-duty model of the popular pickup as well. Taking the plant from two to three shifts will create around 800 further jobs, adding to the 1,800 workers it already employed.

“This investment will secure 2,600 jobs here in Oshawa and is a huge win for the people of Durham and Ontario’s auto sector. It shows once again that the cars of the future will be made right here in Ontario, by Ontario workers,” Premier Doug Ford said in a release.