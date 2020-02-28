GM adding 1,200 jobs to raise output of crossovers, Cadillac sedans

General Motors on Friday said it will add 1,200 jobs at two plants in Lansing, Mich., to increase production of the Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave and a pair of new Cadillac sedans.

GM plans to add 800 workers for a third daily shift at the Lansing-Delta Township crossover plant and 400 jobs to bring back the second shift at Lansing-Grand River Assembly, which makes the Cadillac CT4 and CT5. The new shifts will begin in the second quarter, GM said.

The new jobs will come about three years after the Delta Township plant eliminated its third shift and after running the Grand River plant on one shift for a little more than a year.

GM's contract with the UAW, ratified in October, includes a commitment to create or retain 5,000 jobs at the automaker's Delta Township and Spring Hill, Tenn., plants with investments totaling $1 billion. The labor contract doesn't specifically call for new jobs at Lansing-Grand River, which makes the Chevrolet Camaro in addition to the Cadillac sedans.

GM currently employs about 4,000 people at the two Lansing plants, according to its website.

"Our team members have proven experience in building high-quality vehicles and are well-prepared to meet the needs of our customers," Phil Kienle, vice president, GM North American Manufacturing and Labor Relations, said in a statement. "This is great news for our manufacturing sites as well as the Lansing community."