Germany welcomes Tesla factory as boost to e-car shift

BERLIN -- The German government on Wednesday welcomed Tesla's decision to open a car factory near Berlin, a move it believes will turbo-charge the country's shift into the electric car era even as costs of running a business in Europe's largest economy remain high.

The decision, announced by Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday, will see the automaker build Model Y and Model 3 cars at a plant located near Berlin's new Brandenburg international airport.

The move boosts Germany's efforts to position itself as an electromobility and battery cell production center and will allow Tesla to produce cars "Made in Germany" as it seeks to burnish its reputation for reliability and performance prowess.

The investment also cuts against the grain of troubled German trade ties with the U.S., where President Donald Trump is threatening to hit the German auto sector with tariffs on cars imported to the United States.

"We see it as recognition of Germany as a location for making cars," Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said of Tesla's investment. "We think we now have the chance, in the coming years, to become an important international center in this future-oriented sector," he said.

Construction work for the factory is planned for the first quarter of next year, Brandenburg's Economics Minister Joerg Steinbach said, according to Germany's dpa press service.

"They will have to submit documents at record speed. Production should start in 2021," he said. In the first stage, the factory should create more than 3,000 jobs," Steinbach said.

The plan is also a boost for Germany as a center for manufacturing after BMW and Mercedes in recent years chose to build new factories in Hungary, where production costs are lower, and after its auto industry was hit hard by Volkswagen's admission in 2015 that it cheated U.S. diesel-emissions tests.