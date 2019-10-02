Former UAW officials cooperating in corruption probe, report says

DETROIT --The UAW's past secretary/treasurer and former Region 5 assistant director are cooperating with federal prosecutors as they investigate UAW President Gary Jones as part of an ongoing corruption probe, according to The Detroit News.

The paper, citing people familiar with the investigation, listed retired Secretary/Treasurer Gary Casteel as the unnamed "CW-5," a cooperating witness in a complaint filed last month against Vance Pearson, Jones' successor as Region 5 director. Casteel retired last year.

The News previously reported the complaint also implicated Jones and former UAW President Dennis Williams, who it identified as unnamed UAW officials. Neither Jones nor Williams have been charged with any wrongdoing.

The paper late Wednesday reported Danny Trull, the former Region 5 assistant director under Jones, was the complaint's unnamed "UAW Official C," and that "UAW Official D" was Amy Loasching, a former aide to Williams.

Trull and Casteel have "met with investigators and provided an insider's view" of alleged corruption that involved using union funds to pay for trips to Palm Springs, champagne, cigars and other luxuries, according to The News.

A UAW spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The report comes as roughly 46,000 hourly union employees are on strike against General Motors during contentious contract negotiations. Jones, the union's leader, has kept a low profile during the strike, appearing only in "Solidarity Sunday" prayer service videos and photos posted to the union's social media accounts.

Casteel, Trull and Loasching have not been charged with a crime.

According to the Pearson complaint, "UAW Official C" spent member dues on golf, meals, cigars and other items. It also accused the person of trying to hide the expenses. "UAW Official D," according to the complaint, spent months in Palm Springs and "partied" on the union's' dime.

The widening corruption probe has already resulted in 11 people charged and nine convictions.