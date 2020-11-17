Former UAW official Joe Ashton sentenced to 30 months in prison

BLOOMBERG

Joe Ashton, who negotiated the UAW's 2011 contract with General Motors and later became a GM board member, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in prison for money laundering and wire fraud.

"Leaders of the union have to be honorable at all times," U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman said.

Ashton had three witnesses speak on his behalf, and Friedman received numerous letters of support for Ashton.

But "people have to know that they have to respect the law no matter who they are," Friedman said. "Sometimes good people do bad things."

Ashton pleaded guilty to money laundering and wire fraud last year.

"I cannot tell you how ashamed and remorseful I am for what I've done," Ashton said at his sentencing hearing. "No apology will change the damage that I have done."

Including Ashton, prosecutors have charged 15 former UAW officials and auto executives in connection with the corruption scandal that centers on the misuse of union funds. All 15 have pleaded guilty. Ashton is the 11th person to be sentenced.

"Today's sentence of former UAW Member Joe Ashton is appropriate," the UAW said in a statement. "Mr. Ashton's crimes defy everything we stand for as a union and demonstrate his lack of respect for the oath of office he took and the rank-and-file members he represented."

Ashton will not report to prison until June because of the coronavirus pandemic. The start of his sentence can be adjusted if there is still a high risk of contracting the virus in June, Friedman said.

Ashton headed the UAW's GM department from 2010 to 2014. He also was on the board of the UAW and GM's jointly run training center. Because of the scandal, GM and the UAW agreed in their 2019 contract to close and sell the training center, though some joint training activities will continue with GM controlling the funding.

After retiring from the union, Ashton represented the UAW's retiree health care trust on the GM board for three years. He resigned in 2017 after being implicated in the corruption investigation.

Ashton conspired with fellow union officials Michael Grimes and Jeffrey Pietrzyk to collect bribes and kickbacks from vendors of UAW memorabilia, prosecutors said in December.

According to the charges against him, Ashton in 2010 persuaded a chiropractor friend in Philadelphia to lend money to a construction company owned by another friend. After the construction company stopped repaying the loan, Ashton created a scheme in which the chiropractor formed a company solely to bid on a contract for 58,000 custom-made UAW watches, and Ashton steered the $4 million order to the chiropractor in exchange for a kickback. The watches were never distributed.

Ashton told the vendor in late 2016 to halt the payments because of the corruption investigation, according to court documents.

UAW ScandalUAW Scandal timeline and key figures: In charges filed since July 2017, federal prosecutors have revealed that millions of dollars intended to train workers was instead spent by some UAW leaders on assorted luxuries. The charges have exposed fraud within the massive U.S. auto manufacturing union. Will this scandal spread? Here is a timeline and our list of key players.
Racketeering suit

In November 2019, GM sued Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, alleging that its rival coordinated a yearslong bribery scheme with UAW leaders to gain an unfair labor-cost advantage. The suit also claimed that former FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne, who died in 2018, wanted to hurt GM in an effort to force a merger between the rival automakers. The automaker did not name him or the UAW as plaintiffs in the federal case. In July, a federal judge dismissed the case with prejudice.

GM in September filed a new lawsuit in state court accusing FCA of bribery and conspiracy.

In the state case, GM also sued Ashton, accusing him and others of "corporate espionage" that directly harmed GM.

GM alleged that FCA "provided millions of dollars to co-conspirators via numerous undisclosed offshore bank accounts and utilized such accounts to purchase the support and silence of numerous high-level UAW officers and FCA executives" as part of a conspiracy to force a merger. GM claimed Ashton used Shinsei Bank in Japan and Cayman National Bank in the Cayman Islands. Once merger plans failed, GM alleges the union and automaker conspired to craft a bargaining agreement that would harm it and benefit FCA.

GM, in a statement following the sentencing on Tuesday, mentioned the civil litigation.

"Today’s sentencing of Joe Ashton is another reminder of criminal activities which caused harm to GM," the statement said. "This represents an extraordinary breach of fiduciary duty, and we are seeking to hold him accountable through a civil lawsuit."

