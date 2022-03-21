Ford's European output hit by Ukraine war

Ford's output in Germany and Spain hit by parts shortages related to the Ukraine war.

Ford is pausing output of its Focus compact car at its Saarlouis plant in Germany.

Ford Motor Co.'s vehicle factories in Germany and Spain are facing production disruption this week due to shortages of parts from Ukraine and other locations.

Output of the Focus compact car at Ford's Saarlouis plant in Germany was suspended on Monday for five days until Friday, the automaker said in an emailed statement to Automotive News Europe.

Ford is experiencing a number of shortages at the plant affecting production.

The war in Ukraine has prevented the company from sourcing a 12.3-inch infotainment screen for the newly updated version of the Focus, Ford said. The company said it is continuing to build Focus models with an 8-inch screen.

Ford is also having difficulty with deliveries of enough steering wheel parts produced in Ukraine, a local media report said, citing a letter to employees from the factory works council.

Ford also paused production of the Fiesta small car in Cologne on Monday until the end of the week because of semiconductor shortages, the company said in its emailed statement.

Ford has stopped taking orders for the Galaxy and S-Max minivans, both built in Valencia, Spain, because of global microchip shortages.

The company said it has orders for the minivans that "take us beyond September."

"We are therefore taking the decision to temporarily suspend new orders," Ford said.

Production of the Ford Tourneo Connect passenger minivan remains suspended. The minivan is built at Volkswagen's factory in Poznan, Poland, alongside the VW Caddy, its platform sibling.

Local press reported that production stopped on March 10.

Ford said the stoppages were due to supply chain disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis in conjunction with our partners at VW and will have more to say on this at a later date," Ford said.

VW, BMW and Mercedes-Benz have been forced to reduce production at their German factories because supplies of wire harnesses produced in the Ukraine have been disrupted.

The disruption is spreading to other countries in eastern Europe because many of their Ukrainian workers are returning to their home country to fight the Russians, media reports said.

Suppliers in Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia are affected.

