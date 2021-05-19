Ford will idle both F-150 plants for 2 more weeks

DETROIT — Hours before it was set to unveil its F-150 Lightning electric pickup, Ford Motor Co. informed employees that both plants that build the gasoline-powered version — the nation's bestselling vehicle — will be idled for two weeks as part of another round of production cuts.

In a memo to employees obtained by Automotive News and confirmed by Ford, the automaker said its Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan and the truck side of its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri will be idled the weeks of May 31 and June 7. They will also operate on a reduced schedule the week of June 14.

Additionally, Chicago Assembly, where workers build the Explorer and Aviator crossovers, will be down the week of May 31 and will be on a reduced schedule the week of June 7. Flat Rock Assembly in Michigan, where workers build the Mustang, will be idled the weeks of May 31 and June 7.