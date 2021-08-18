WASHINGTON -- Ford Motor Co. said Wednesday it will temporarily shutter its Kansas City assembly plant that builds its bestselling F-150 pickup truck due to a semiconductor-related parts shortage as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in Malaysia.
Ford will halt F-150 plant for a week over chip shortage
The one-week shutdown will begin Monday, the automaker said, adding it will also cut a shift on Saturday.
Reuters
The one-week shutdown will begin Monday, the automaker said, adding it will also cut a shift on Saturday. The global auto industry has been hit hard by chip shortages that have caused significant production cuts.
