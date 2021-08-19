Ford will cut output again at German plant on chip shortages

Fiesta production will be suspended for five days from Monday

REUTERS

Fiesta production in Cologne, Germany, is shown.

BERLIN -- Ford has cut production again at its Cologne plant in Germany due to delivery problems with semiconductors, the automaker said.

A Ford spokesman told Automotive News Europe sister publication Automobilwoche that there had been coronavirus-related failures at a chipmaker in Malaysia, which had led to delivery problems at a door module supplier.

From the beginning of May to mid-July, Fiesta production in Cologne had already been halted due to semiconductor problems.

"Due to a production stoppage at a semiconductor manufacturer, Ford Fiesta production at our Cologne plant will be suspended from August 23 to 28," a Ford spokesperson confirmed to ANE via email. "We are working as quickly as possible to resume production."

On Monday the workforce returned to the production halls after their month-long plant vacation to resume assembly of the Fiesta.

According to the Automobilwoche report, management announced in a letter to employees that due to a lack of door modules, short-time work would be requested for the next two weeks, starting Aug. 17.

It may take even longer, the letter indicated, as the supply of material in the week starting Sept. 6 is "still uncertain."

Ford has about 15,000 employees in Cologne, 5,000 of them in Fiesta production. The rest work in development, administration and other areas - Cologne serves the U.S. car company as its German and European headquarters.

Related Article
COVID outbreak at Malaysian chip plant to hit Nissan's Smyrna, Tenn., factory
Ford's other German plant

Ford's second location in Germany is Saarlouis in Saarland.

Production of the Focus model there is not affected by the current supply bottlenecks, the company spokesman said.

Semiconductor supply problems are affecting the entire automotive industry, and other manufacturers have also had to stop production due to a lack of components.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GM to idle EV factory, adds downtime at crossover, sedan plants
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
GM to idle EV factory, adds downtime at crossover, sedan plants
GM to idle EV factory, adds downtime at crossover, sedan plants
Toyota logo
Toyota's N.A. output faces first big setback during chip crisis
toyota bb web.jpg
Toyota cuts show chip shortage ravages even best supply planners
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-16-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive