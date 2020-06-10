Ford, VW to make about 8 million commercial vehicles

Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen Group said on Wednesday they would make up to 8 million units of medium pickup trucks and commercial vans during the lifecycle of the vehicles as part of an alliance announced last year.

The automakers will collaborate on a city van built by Volkswagen, a 1-ton cargo van developed by Ford, and a Volkswagen medium pickup built on the Ford Ranger platform, starting in 2022.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker will also make a new electric vehicle for Europe by 2023, built on Volkswagen's Modular Electric Drive toolkit, and could deliver more than 600,000 units over several years.