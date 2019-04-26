Ford ‘very encouraged' after Q1 progress

Michael Martinez Richard Truett
Shanks: Making right decisions

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Hackett's "year of action" has gotten off to a promising start.

The automaker last week announced a deal with Rivian Automotive weeks after its crosstown rival, General Motors, had reportedly failed to come to terms with the electric-vehicle startup. Ford's stock price soared into double digits for the first time since August following stronger than expected first-quarter earnings, in spite of Ford's disclosure that the company is under criminal investigation over its emissions-certification process.

First quarter

Net income: $1.15 billion, down 34%
Revenue: $40.3 billion, down 4%
Operating profit: $2.45 billion, up 12%
North American profit: $2.21 billion, up 14%
Source: Ford Motor Co.

The news, following reveals this month of the Escape and Lincoln Corsair crossovers, highlights arguably one of the best stretches for the company since Hackett assumed control nearly two years ago. Executives say it's proof the company is making the correct decisions under Hackett's $11 billion global restructuring.

"If you do the right things, you make the tough calls, you allocate capital the right way, you be mindful of your costs, you think about your customers ... it does take time, but goodness comes from that," CFO Bob Shanks told reporters. "It all starts to accumulate; it's like a rolling stone."

There is still some short-term financial pain related to the restructuring. Ford's first-quarter net income fell 34 percent to $1.15 billion, largely due to one-time charges from production cuts, layoffs and other actions in some of its troubled overseas business units.

Globally, revenue fell 4 percent to $40.3 billion and profit margins declined 1.3 percentage points to 2.8 percent.

But its North American profit rose 14 percent to $2.21 billion, and margins rose almost a full point to 8.7 percent, notable progress toward the 10 percent goal Hackett has set. Results also improved in China, the Middle East and Africa but declined in Europe, South America and the rest of Asia Pacific.

Shanks said the first quarter would be the strongest of the year as Ford prepares for a slew of new model changeovers, including the arrival of a redesigned Explorer, later in the year.

"It's the beginning of the game, not game over," Shanks said. "We feel very encouraged by the start to the year."

Rivian deal

Ford's deal with Rivian — it invested $500 million in the startup and plans to develop a new EV using the startup's flexible platform — could benefit both companies in two key areas: manufacturing and technology.

Ford is years behind some competitors in EVs, and Rivian could help it narrow the gap faster than it might on its own, analysts said.

"Ford has made a commitment to electrify, probably in smaller batches," said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for AutoTrader.

"Rivian has a ready solution and it may be more economical to do it that way."

Access to Rivian's electrical engineers who have experience developing battery electric vehicles could be another win for Ford, Krebs said.

The deal, which includes a seat on the Rivian board of directors for Ford's automotive president, Joe Hinrichs, also might help Rivian hone its production system.

"It seems likely that Ford may also lend some manufacturing expertise to Rivian, which may help it avoid many of the production pitfalls that repeatedly hindered Tesla over the last seven years," Sam Abuelsamid, senior analyst at Navigant Research, told Automotive News.

Rivian also could benefit from Ford's lightweighting expertise, relationships with suppliers and ability to build high-quality vehicles at scale. Ford's institutional knowledge, such as crash-testing vehicles and dealing with the EPA, likely will help, as could its product development infrastructure, including test tracks and wind tunnels.

Emissions investigation

Ford's burst of positive news was somewhat tempered late last week by its disclosure the U.S. Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into how the emissions on some vehicles were evaluated. Ford in February said it had discovered that fuel economy ratings were improperly calculated based on flawed simulations of aerodynamic drag and tire friction outside testing labs.

A law firm hired by the automaker is helping to conduct an investigation of the matter.

The Justice Department notified Ford of the investigation this month, Kim Pittel, group vice president of sustainability, environment and safety engineering, said in a statement provided to Bloomberg News. Ford said it is cooperating fully but that it's too early to predict the outcome or definitively say the probe won't have a material impact.

