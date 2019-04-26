Ford ‘very encouraged' after Q1 progress

Ford's deal with Rivian — it invested $500 million in the startup and plans to develop a new EV using the startup's flexible platform — could benefit both companies in two key areas: manufacturing and technology.
Ford is years behind some competitors in EVs, and Rivian could help it narrow the gap faster than it might on its own, analysts said.
"Ford has made a commitment to electrify, probably in smaller batches," said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for AutoTrader.
"Rivian has a ready solution and it may be more economical to do it that way."
Access to Rivian's electrical engineers who have experience developing battery electric vehicles could be another win for Ford, Krebs said.
The deal, which includes a seat on the Rivian board of directors for Ford's automotive president, Joe Hinrichs, also might help Rivian hone its production system.
"It seems likely that Ford may also lend some manufacturing expertise to Rivian, which may help it avoid many of the production pitfalls that repeatedly hindered Tesla over the last seven years," Sam Abuelsamid, senior analyst at Navigant Research, told Automotive News.
Rivian also could benefit from Ford's lightweighting expertise, relationships with suppliers and ability to build high-quality vehicles at scale. Ford's institutional knowledge, such as crash-testing vehicles and dealing with the EPA, likely will help, as could its product development infrastructure, including test tracks and wind tunnels.