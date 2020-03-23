Ford to suspend production in India, South Africa, Thailand, Vietnam

Ford Motor Co. said on Monday it will temporarily halt vehicle and engine production at its factories in India, South Africa, Thailand and Vietnam in response to the growing impact of the coronavirus.

In India, the suspension began on March 21 and will be followed by other markets, the company said, adding that the shutdowns will continue for several weeks.

"We are continuing to act in real time and taking added safety measures by temporarily halting production at our manufacturing sites in the international markets," International Markets Group President Mark Ovenden said.

Last week Ford, along with General Motors and Fiat Chrysler, said it would temporarily suspend production in North America due to coronavirus risks. It also suspended production at its plants in continental Europe.