Ford to suspend output Friday at Mexico plant on materials shortage

MEXICO CITY -- Ford Motor Co. will temporarily suspend production Friday at its Hermosillo plant in Mexico's Sonora state due to a shortage of materials, the plant's labor union said Thursday.

Workers will be paid 75 percent of salaries on Friday, the union added.

Ford had also suspended production from Oct. 11-12 at its Hermosillo plant, where it makes its Bronco Sport crossover and Maverick compact pickup.

The union did not specify which materials were in short supply, but other automakers have been struggling with a chip shortage as semiconductor manufacturers shifted production toward parts needed for laptop computers, cellphones and video games during the pandemic.

Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.