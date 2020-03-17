Ford to suspend production in continental Europe

Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday said it's suspending vehicle and engine production at its manufacturing sites in continental Europe, effective Thursday, over novel coronavirus concerns.

German assembly plants in Saarlouis and Cologne, as well as Craiova Assembly in Romania, will temporarily shutter later this week. Valencia Body and Assembly in Spain is also affected, but that plant has been closed since Monday after three workers there tested positive for the virus.

Ford says the manufacturing facilities will be down for a number of weeks but did not offer specifics.

"While the impact of coronavirus at our facilities so far has been limited thankfully, its effects on our employees, dealers, suppliers and customers, as well as European society as a whole, is unprecedented," Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe, said in a statement. "Due to the dramatic impact this ongoing crisis is having on the European market and the supplier industry — together with the recent actions by countries to restrict all but essential travel and personal contact — we are temporarily halting production at our main continental Europe manufacturing sites."

Ford employs nearly 20,000 workers at the plants in Germany, Spain and Romania, according to its facilities website. The automaker said impacted employees there are being contacted by their supervisors additional information about the closures.

“It is at difficult times like these when we must stand united and put people first,” Rowley said. “We at Ford will play our part in the weeks ahead to help get through this crisis, reduce its spread and alleviate its effects wherever we can.”

Ford's U.K. engine plants in Bridgend and Dagenham are not affected by the suspension of the automaker's mainland European manufacturing facilities, a company spokesman said.

Ford supplies engines to Jaguar Land Rover from both plants and was continuing to fulfill requirements to them, a source close to the company said. Jaguar Land Rover has yet to shut plants in response to coronavirus. Ford also supplies diesel engines to its light commercial van plants in Turkey from Dagenham, as well shipping V-6 diesel units to the U.S. for the Ford F150 pickup.

The automaker's plants in Turkey remain open for the time being.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., the automaker confirmed a product development worker in Dearborn, Mich., had tested positive for the virus but said the employee had been working from home for a number of days. A spokesman said there was no risk to anyone the employee worked with.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, all of Ford’s U.S. manufacturing facilities remained running. The Detroit 3 automakers and UAW over the weekend formed a joint task force to discuss their response to the virus and ensure the safety of their factory workers, although some blue collar employees are growing frustrated that the company has not acted more quickly to shut down its U.S. plants.

Nick Gibbs of Automotive News Europe contributed to this report.