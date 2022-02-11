Ford to shutter plants, reduce shifts next week as chip shortage drags on

Ford Motor Co. next week will cut Transit van output in Missouri and truck output in Ohio and reduce shifts at a number of other plants because of the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

The automaker said production will be halted next week at its Ohio Assembly Plant, where it builds medium trucks, Super Duty chassis cabs, E-Series cutaways, and stripped chassis. The Transit van side of a Kansas City Assembly Plant will also be down next week, although the side of the plant that builds the F-150 pickup will run.

Ford on Friday shuttered the Ohio plant due to ongoing protests at the Canadian border.

Additionally, output at Ford's Kentucky Truck and Chicago Assembly will be reduced to two shifts, while production at Dearborn Truck Plant will be cut to one shift.