Ford to shutter plants, reduce shifts next week as chip shortage drags on

Ohio Assembly and the Transit van line at Ford's Kansas City Assembly will be down next week, while Kentucky Truck, Chicago Assembly and Dearborn Truck will operate on reduced shifts.

BLOOMBERG
Ford says the global microchip shortage will disrupt North American light-vehicle output well into 2022.

Ford Motor Co. next week will cut Transit van output in Missouri and truck output in Ohio and reduce shifts at a number of other plants because of the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

The automaker said production will be halted next week at its Ohio Assembly Plant, where it builds medium trucks, Super Duty chassis cabs, E-Series cutaways, and stripped chassis. The Transit van side of a Kansas City Assembly Plant will also be down next week, although the side of the plant that builds the F-150 pickup will run.

Ford on Friday shuttered the Ohio plant due to ongoing protests at the Canadian border.

Additionally, output at Ford's Kentucky Truck and Chicago Assembly will be reduced to two shifts, while production at Dearborn Truck Plant will be cut to one shift.

 

■ Continuing coverage of the global microchip shortage
■ Latest data on microchip shortage disruptions

"The global semiconductor shortage continues to affect Ford's North American plants – along with automakers and other industries around the world," a Ford spokeswoman said in a statement. "Behind the scenes, we have teams working on how to maximize production."

The chip crisis snarled Ford's North America production this week, with output idled or reduced at 8 plants that build some of the company's best sellers such as the Ford Explorer, Bronco and F-series pickup. Ford has said overall volumes will rise as much as 15 percent over last year, but the shortage will continue to upend production schedules in the first part of the year.

"Right now it's clear we're still in the middle of the chip shortage and we're probably going to struggle for the first half of the year with it," Executive Chairman Bill Ford told CNN last week.

