Ford to shut Spanish factory for a week after 3 test positive

JESSICA JONES
Reuters
MADRID -- Ford said on Sunday it would shut its Spanish plant in the eastern region of Valencia for one week starting on Monday after three employees tested positive for coronavirus.

"We have had three positive cases of COVID-19 in the Ford Valencia plant in the past 24 hours," the company said, adding it was following protocol by isolating all employees that had contact with the infected workers.

The plant, one of Ford's largest outside the United States, employs over 7,000 workers and produces over 400,000 vehicles a year including the Mondeo and Galaxy models.

