Ford secures future of Midwest plants ahead of labor talks

CLEVELAND — Ford Motor Co.'s plan to invest $3.7 billion and create 6,200 union jobs across three Midwest states secures the futures of some of its most at-risk plants well ahead of contract negotiations that typically decide such matters.
The automaker's announcement this week includes promises to build the next-generation gasoline-powered Mustang coupe in Flat Rock, Mich., as well as expand Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, outside Cleveland, for production of a new commercial electric vehicle.
Such guarantees in the back half of a four-year contract are not always certain. While General Motors in 2015 committed $5.4 billion to its U.S. plants months ahead of negotiations, it left numerous plants in limbo heading into 2019 bargaining, which ultimately resulted in a costly 40-day strike.