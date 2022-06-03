Ford secures future of Midwest plants ahead of labor talks

Ford says its plan, which also includes investment in Missouri and two other Michigan plants, is a sign of the quickness required to become an EV leader and the need to untether major product commitments from the quadrennial cycle of labor talks.

"It's a new way of doing business," Kumar Galhotra, president of the automaker's combustion vehicle unit, Ford Blue, told Automotive News. "We're not holding on to these things as chips for negotiation. We have a great relationship with the UAW. We worked with them and shared our plans with them.

"Both sides agreed this is the right time to make that commitment and get this electric vehicle in the marketplace as fast as possible," he said of the commercial vehicle planned for Ohio Assembly.

The investments also could be a way of building goodwill ahead of next year's negotiations, analysts say. Ford and GM, for example, are likely to face pressure from a union looking to secure jobs at planned joint-venture battery production facilities.

"It could help smooth things out before they get there," said Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions. "It looks really good going into negotiations."