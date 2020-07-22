Ford says Mexico rail blockade impacting operations

Reuters
Ford logo

MEXICO CITY, -- Ford's Mexico unit said Wednesday that a railway blockade in the Mexican border state of Sonora is affecting operations at its Hermosillo plant in the same state, as well as hitting imports and exports to and from the United States.

"The recent blockade of the rail network in the municipality of Guaymas, Sonora, has affected operations at our Hermosillo plant," Ford said in an emailed statement. "Currently, we are facing a situation unrelated to us, wherein imports and exports have been affected."

 

