Ford to resume engine output in UK, Spain

LONDON -- Ford will restart output at its two British engine factories on Monday, which means that all of the automaker's European manufacturing sites will be in operation next week, after shutdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ford built nearly 1.1 million engines last year at two British sites, Dagenham in east London and Bridgend in south Wales. The engines are shipped to vehicle factories in countries such as Turkey and Germany.

Ford's Valencia engine plant in Spain will also resume output next week.

The automaker said anyone entering a Ford facility will need to wear a company-provided face mask and have their body temperature checked. Work areas have been redesigned to make sure social distancing rules can be adhered to.

"Our key priority is the implementation of Ford's global standards on social distancing and strengthened health and safety protocols to safeguard the well-being of our workforce," Ford of Britain Chairman Graham Hoare, said in a news release.

Ford reopened its vehicle plants in Germany, Spain, Romania and Turkey earlier this month.