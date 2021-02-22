Ford recalling nearly 88,000 F-Series pickups for improperly attached windshields

All-new F-150 Limited in Smoked Quartz Tinted Clearcoat. New exterior design has a bolder and even tougher look, while an all-new interior provides more comfort, technology and functionality for truck customers, along with enhanced materials, new color choices and more storage.

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. said Monday that it's recalling nearly 88,000 2021 model year F-Series pickups with improperly bonded windshields that could come off in the event of a crash.

The notice covers F-150 pickups built at the Dearborn Truck Plant from Oct. 27, 2020, to Feb. 3, 2021, as well as Super Duty pickups built at the Kentucky Truck Plant from Oct. 13, 2020, to Jan. 23, 2021.

Together, the models make up the bulk of the best-selling pickup line in the country. The F-150 was redesigned for the 2021 model year.

Ford said there are 79,017 defective vehicles in the U.S., 6,986 in Canada and 1,347 in Mexico. It is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the defect.

The automaker said it would begin contacting owners the week of April 6.

Second Super Duty recall

Ford on Monday also issued a recall for nearly 12,000 2020 model year Super Duty pickups with 6.7-liter engines that display incorrect payload information on the tire and loading information label.

The vehicles were built at Kentucky Truck from May 13, 2019, to Sept. 19, 2020. Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Electric truck maker Xos to go public via $2 billion SPAC deal
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Electric truck maker Xos to go public via $2 billion SPAC deal
Electric truck maker Xos to go public via $2 billion SPAC deal
The growing toll of the microchip shortage
The growing toll of the microchip shortage
Renault battles daily for enough chips to keep plants open
Renault battles daily for enough chips to keep plants open
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-22-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive