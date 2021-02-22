Ford recalling nearly 88,000 F-Series pickups for improperly attached windshields

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. said Monday that it's recalling nearly 88,000 2021 model year F-Series pickups with improperly bonded windshields that could come off in the event of a crash.

The notice covers F-150 pickups built at the Dearborn Truck Plant from Oct. 27, 2020, to Feb. 3, 2021, as well as Super Duty pickups built at the Kentucky Truck Plant from Oct. 13, 2020, to Jan. 23, 2021.

Together, the models make up the bulk of the best-selling pickup line in the country. The F-150 was redesigned for the 2021 model year.

Ford said there are 79,017 defective vehicles in the U.S., 6,986 in Canada and 1,347 in Mexico. It is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the defect.

The automaker said it would begin contacting owners the week of April 6.