Ford ready to sell Russian plants, says companies have shown interest

ST PETERSBURG -- Ford said it is ready to sell its idle Russian plants and has had interest from potential buyers.

"We are open to discuss potential sales to other companies," Ford of Europe Chairman Steven Armstrong on the sidelines of the International Economic Forum. "We have had interest from a number of different companies."

Ford said in March that its Russian joint venture Ford Sollers would close two assembly plants and an engine factory in Russia, exiting the country's passenger vehicle market.

Ford's passenger-vehicle production in Russia will cease by the end of June following the closure of its car plants in Naberezhnye Chelny and Vsevolozhsk near St. Petersburg and an engine plant in Elabug.

The Vsevolozhsk factory builds the Focus and Mondeo models and Naberezhnye Chelny makes the Fiesta small car and Ecosport crossover.

Ford's vehicle plant in Elabug, which produces Transit light commercial vehicles, will remain open.