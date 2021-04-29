Ford to pause Bronco Sport output at Mexico plant amid supply shortages, report says

MEXICO CITY -- Ford Motor Co.'s plant in the northern Mexican city of Hermosillo, which makes the hot-selling Bronco Sport crossover, will pause production from May 3 to May 17 due to supply shortages, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Details of the Ford stoppage were revealed in an internal advisory seen by Reuters that was shared among union members at the plant, and confirmed by two industry sources in the state of Sonora, where Hermosillo lies. The union advisory said workers will get 75 percent of their pay during the stoppage.

Ford sold 23,356 Bronco Sports in the U.S. during the first quarter .

Mexico's auto industry has been hit by global shortages of chips, leading to temporary stoppages elsewhere too.

Ford did not reply immediately to a request for comment.