Ford Mustang tops 2021 Made in America Auto Index

The Ford Mustang 5.0-liter GT snagged the top spot in an annual automotive index that measures the amount of U.S.-manufactured content in vehicles.

This is the second consecutive year a Ford Motor Co. model has topped the Kogod Made in America Auto Index. The Ford Ranger topped the list in 2020 but fell to 16th place this year because its overall amount of U.S. and Canadian content fell from 70 to 45 percent.

The Mustang contains nearly 89 percent domestic content, according to the index. For comparison, the 10th-ranked vehicle contains 76 percent domestic content.

The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray placed second, the Tesla Model 3 placed third and the Ford Bronco placed fourth.

Five models tied for fifth place: the Ford Expedition, the gasoline engine-equipped GMC Canyon pickup, the gasoline engine-equipped Chevrolet Colorado pickup, the Tesla Model S and the Tesla Model Y.

Only the gasoline engine-equipped versions of those two General Motors pickups took fifth place. The diesel engine-equipped versions of the Canyon and Colorado rank No. 22 because their engines come from Thailand, according to the index.

The index also measured the total domestic content, or TDC, for manufacturers of vehicles assembled in the U.S. GM and Ford have TDC averages of more than 70 percent. Tesla's TDC average was 81 percent.

Other automakers including Fiat Chrysler (now Stellantis), Honda, Hyundai, Kia and Toyota have TDC averages ranging between 65 and 70 percent. BMW and Volvo had some of the lowest TDC averages — 35 and 30 percent, respectively.