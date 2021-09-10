Ford Mustang plant to remain closed until Sept. 20 following gas leak

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. informed workers Friday that its Mustang plant in Flat Rock, Mich., will remain closed until Sept. 20 as it recovers from a gas leak that prompted the evacuation of thousands of nearby residents.

The plant has been closed since late last week. A Ford spokesman, confirming the move, noted the plant was safe, but Ford wanted to prioritize helping residents of the southeast Michigan city who were affected. Local health officials say roughly 1,400 gallons of fuel leaked into the city's sewer system, prompting the evacuation of at least 1,100 homes.

The Detroit News reported earlier this week that an anonymous tip led state environmental inspectors back to Ford the day after an initial investigation found no issues. Ford said, once discovered, the leak was reported to authorities in a timely manner and the automaker has since worked to fix the situation and help those affected.