Ford mulls air freight to move parts past Canadian border blockade

Automakers and suppliers seek alternatives for moving products caught in Canadian trucking protests.

Reuters

Ford Motor Co. is looking at flying in some auto parts to a plant in Windsor, Ontario, that produces engines for popular models, an official representing the auto workers union said on Thursday, as automakers and other manufacturers seek alternatives for moving products caught up in Canadian trucking protests.

Protesters have occupied key border crossings between the United States and Canada as part of two-week old demonstrations against pandemic measures and vaccine mandates.

"We are looking at all options to keep our plants running," said a spokeswoman for Ford's Canadian division, which is running plants today in Oakville and Windsor at reduced capacity.

 

U.S.-Canada bridge blockade: Live updates
