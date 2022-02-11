Ford looking to India as EV export base

The move comes after Ford said it would stop selling cars there.

Reuters

Ford Motor Co. said Friday it is exploring the possibility of using one of its plants in India to produce electric cars for exports, months after the U.S. automaker said it would stop selling cars in the Indian market.

Ford last year pulled the plug on the domestic market but has still retained its two factories in the country.

The automaker had applied for incentives under India's $3.5 billion scheme for clean fuel vehicles. Its proposal has been approved by the government, the company said in a statement.

