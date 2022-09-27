Ford is investing $700M in its Kentucky truck plant

The plan calls for adding 500 jobs to build the 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty pickup.

Reuters
Ford

 A rendering of Ford Motor Co.'s Blue Oval SK Battery Park to be built about an hour south of Louisville in Kentucky.

Ford said Tuesday it will invest $700 million and add 500 jobs at its Kentucky plant to support production of its new 2023 model year F-Series Super Duty truck.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker and its South Korean battery partner SK Innovation said in September, 2021 they would invest $11.4 billion to build an electric F-150 assembly plant and three battery plants in the United States. The companies said they would invest $5.8 billion in Kentucky, and $5.6 billion in Tennessee. The Kentucky JV will create about 5,000 jobs.

Letter
