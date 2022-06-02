Ford to invest $3.7 billion, create 6,200 jobs at plants in 3 states

Ford Motor Co. said it will invest $3.7 billion and create 6,200 UAW jobs across manufacturing hubs in three Midwest states as it looks to increase production of both internal combustion and electric vehicles.
The majority of the investment — $2 billion supporting 3,200 new jobs — will come in Michigan at Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, Michigan Assembly Plant, nearby parts factories and a new packaging facility coming to Monroe.
Ford said Thursday the investments would go toward producing the next-generation Mustang coupe at Flat Rock Assembly and the next-generation Ranger midsize pickup at Michigan Assembly, and boosting F-150 Lightning output at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center to 150,000 pickups per year. Ford set Lightning production goals in January but until now had not announced any additional jobs or investments related to that planned production increase.