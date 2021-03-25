Ford idles F-150 plant due to global chip shortage

DETROIT -- Ford Motor Co. will idle production of its highly profitable F-150 pickup truck at a plant in Michigan through Sunday due to the global semiconductor chip shortage.
Ford and other automakers have stressed they are trying to protect production of their profitable vehicles, but the company has been forced to curtail F-150 output multiple times since the start of the year.
Ford's plant in Dearborn, Mich., will be idled from Friday through Sunday, and resume operations on Monday. A spokeswoman declined to say how much volume would be lost.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker previously said it would assemble the flagship F-150 truck, its most profitable model line, without certain parts and hold them for a "number of weeks" until they can be completed and shipped.