Ford idles F-150 plant due to global chip shortage

DETROIT -- Ford Motor Co. will idle production of its highly profitable F-150 pickup truck at a plant in Michigan through Sunday due to the g lobal semiconductor chip shortage.

Ford and other automakers have stressed they are trying to protect production of their profitable vehicles, but the company has been forced to curtail F-150 output multiple times since the start of the year.

Ford's plant in Dearborn, Mich., will be idled from Friday through Sunday, and resume operations on Monday. A spokeswoman declined to say how much volume would be lost.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker previously said it would assemble the flagship F-150 truck, its most profitable model line, without certain parts and hold them for a "number of weeks" until they can be completed and shipped.