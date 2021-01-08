Ford to idle Ky. plant for a week due to microchip shortage

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. said it will idle its Louisville Assembly Plant next week because of a semiconductor shortage that is threatening to disrupt the industry.

Roughly 3,900 workers who build the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair will be on temporary layoff from Monday, Jan. 11, through Sunday, Jan. 17. Hourly workers will receive 75 percent of their gross pay during the down time.

Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker, who confirmed the parts shortage, said the automaker will pull ahead a previously scheduled down week to account for the production disruption.

WDRB in Kentucky reported the shutdown on Thursday.

No other Ford plants are currently affected by the shortage. Volkswagen Group and German suppliers Bosch and Continental first raised alarms about the shortage last month.

"We are working closely with suppliers to address potential production constraints tied to the global semiconductor shortage," Ford said in a statement.

A General Motors spokesman said Friday the automaker's U.S. plants had not been affected by the shortage but the company is watching the situation closely.

"We are aware of the increased demand for semiconductor microchips as the auto industry continues its global recovery," spokesman David Barnas said in a statement. "Our supply chain organization is working closely with our supply base to find solutions for our suppliers' semiconductor requirements and to mitigate impacts on GM production."

An FCA spokeswoman could not be immediately reached for comment.