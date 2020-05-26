Ford halts van output at Kansas City plant after positive test

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. halted Transit van production at its Kansas City Assembly Plant after a worker there tested positive for the coronavirus.

It's the third time in a week Ford has been forced to temporarily idle production at a plant for deep cleaning after a worker was found to have the virus. Ford, in a statement Tuesday, said it would clean and disinfect the employee's work area, equipment and area they walked around while on the job. The company also is notifying those who were in close contact with the person and asking them to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The Kansas City plant also produces the F-150 pickup.

Last week, Ford had to temporarily halt work at a Chicago Assembly Plant after two workers there tested positive. The plant was again shut down a day later due to a parts shortage after a nearby Lear Corp. seating plant went down for cleaning due to an employee testing positive.

Also last week, Ford sent workers at a Dearborn, Mich., truck plant home early after a worker there tested positive.

Ford resumed production at most North American plants on May 18.