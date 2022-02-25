Ford to halt some F-150 pickup production for a week due to semiconductor shortage

Ford Motor Co . said on Friday it will halt production at its Kansas city assembly plant that makes F-150 pickup vehicles for a week due to global semiconductor shortages .

Ford's F-150 plant in Dearborn, Mich., will continue to function, the automaker said.

F-150 is Ford's top selling vehicle and, along with other large utility vehicles and vans, generates the bulk of the company's global profit.

Earlier this month, Ford said it would continue to idle some of its assembly plants in the week of Feb. 14 due to semiconductor bottlenecks.

In another cutback, Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant, which builds Super Duty, Expedition and Navigator, will operate on just one shift next week, per a memo to employees

A shortage of semiconductors that are used for everything from computer management of engines to driver-assistance features has hit several automakers across the globe forcing some to produce vehicles without certain features.

Michael Martinez contributed to this report.