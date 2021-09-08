Ford extends downtime at Missouri F-150 plant to fourth week

The global semiconductor shortage continues to impact production of some of Ford's most important models.

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. will extend downtime at its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Mo., to a fourth-straight week because of the ongoing global semiconductor shortage.

The automaker informed employees Wednesday that both the pickup and van sides of the plant will be shuttered until Sept. 20. Workers there build the bestselling F-150 pickup as well as the Transit van.

The pickup side of the plant has been down since Aug. 23.

The chip shortage has greatly impacted production of some of Ford's most important nameplates.

The company has said it plans to work through "most" of some 60,000 to 70,000 unfinished vehicles that are sitting on lots around assembly plants by the end of the third quarter.

Related Article
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Getting worse
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ford halts new Maverick hybrid production scheduling due to parts availability
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Ford halts new Maverick hybrid production scheduling due to parts availability
Ford halts new Maverick hybrid production scheduling due to parts availability
Greg Wohlford obit
GM shop chair who helped build ventilators dies of COVID
Hyundai Hydrogen drone
Hyundai launches hydrogen blitz with trucks, sports car, drones and more
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-6-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive