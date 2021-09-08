Ford extends downtime at Missouri F-150 plant to fourth week

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. will extend downtime at its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Mo., to a fourth-straight week because of the ongoing global semiconductor shortage.

The automaker informed employees Wednesday that both the pickup and van sides of the plant will be shuttered until Sept. 20. Workers there build the bestselling F-150 pickup as well as the Transit van.

The pickup side of the plant has been down since Aug. 23.

The chip shortage has greatly impacted production of some of Ford's most important nameplates.

The company has said it plans to work through "most" of some 60,000 to 70,000 unfinished vehicles that are sitting on lots around assembly plants by the end of the third quarter.