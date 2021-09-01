Ford extends chip-related downtime at F-150 plants

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday informed employees that it would be extending downtime for the nation's bestselling vehicle, the F-150 pickup, and scaling back production of some of its largest, most-profitable models because of the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

The automaker said in a memo that the truck side of its Kansas City Assembly Plant , where workers build the F-150 pickup, will remain down the week of Sept. 6. Truck production there has been idled the past two weeks.

Ford's other F-150 plant, Dearborn Truck, will remain on one shift the week of Sept. 6 after falling to one shift this week.

Kentucky Truck , which builds Super Duty pickups alongside Expedition and Navigator SUVs, will fall to two shifts the weeks of Sept. 6 and Sept. 13.

"Our teams are making the most of our available semiconductor allocation, finding unique solutions to provide as many high-quality vehicles as possible to our dealers and customers," John Savona, Ford's vice president of manufacturing and labor affairs, said in the memo.