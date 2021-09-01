Ford extends chip-related downtime at F-150 plants

The automaker's Kentucky Truck Plant also will fall to two shifts the weeks of Sept. 6 and Sept. 13.

FORD

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday informed employees that it would be extending downtime for the nation's bestselling vehicle, the F-150 pickup, and scaling back production of some of its largest, most-profitable models because of the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

The automaker said in a memo that the truck side of its Kansas City Assembly Plant, where workers build the F-150 pickup, will remain down the week of Sept. 6. Truck production there has been idled the past two weeks.

Ford's other F-150 plant, Dearborn Truck, will remain on one shift the week of Sept. 6 after falling to one shift this week.

Kentucky Truck, which builds Super Duty pickups alongside Expedition and Navigator SUVs, will fall to two shifts the weeks of Sept. 6 and Sept. 13.

"Our teams are making the most of our available semiconductor allocation, finding unique solutions to provide as many high-quality vehicles as possible to our dealers and customers," John Savona, Ford's vice president of manufacturing and labor affairs, said in the memo.

Related Article
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Chinese factories hit hard
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Wallbox to build EV charger plant in Texas, its first U.S. location
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Wallbox
Wallbox to build EV charger plant in Texas, its first U.S. location
Workhorse
U.S. SEC opens probe into Ohio EV company Workhorse Group, report says
GM shop chair who helped build ventilators in 2020 in hospital battling COVID
GM shop chair who helped build ventilators in 2020 in hospital battling COVID
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-30-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive