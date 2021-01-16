Ford delays some Mustang Mach-E deliveries up to 8 weeks

DETROIT — An unidentified quality issue is affecting the launch of one of Ford Motor Co.'s most anticipated new vehicles.

The company said it is holding onto "several hundred" Mustang Mach-E crossovers to perform extra inspections and engineering analysis that could delay delivery to customers in the U.S. and Canada by up to 8 weeks.

"As part of our commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles, we are conducting additional quality checks on several hundred Mustang Mach-E models built before dealer shipments started last month," Ford spokeswoman Emma Bergg said. "We want to ensure they meet the quality our customers expect and deserve."

She declined to elaborate on what specifically was at issue. The crossover is assembled in Cuautitlan, Mexico.

While delivery dates could be pushed back by as much as 8 weeks, Bergg said the delay could be "much less."

"The team is working to expedite these vehicles, and we hope that customers receive them ahead of targeted dates, providing there are no COVID-19-related transportation delays," she said.

The blog Electrek first reported the delays.