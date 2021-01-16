Ford delays some Mustang Mach-E deliveries up to 8 weeks

DETROIT — An unidentified quality issue is affecting the launch of one of Ford Motor Co.'s most anticipated new vehicles.

The company said it is holding onto "several hundred" Mustang Mach-E crossovers to perform extra inspections and engineering analysis that could delay delivery to customers in the U.S. and Canada by up to 8 weeks.

"As part of our commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles, we are conducting additional quality checks on several hundred Mustang Mach-E models built before dealer shipments started last month," Ford spokeswoman Emma Bergg said. "We want to ensure they meet the quality our customers expect and deserve."

She declined to elaborate on what specifically was at issue. The crossover is assembled in Cuautitlan, Mexico.

While delivery dates could be pushed back by as much as 8 weeks, Bergg said the delay could be "much less."

"The team is working to expedite these vehicles, and we hope that customers receive them ahead of targeted dates, providing there are no COVID-19-related transportation delays," she said.

The blog Electrek first reported the delays.

Strong orders

Ford began taking refundable deposits for the Mach-E following its Nov. 2019 debut, and said first year output would be limited to 50,000 units. It's unclear how many reservations Ford booked, but the First Edition quickly sold out.

Ford in September cut the price of the Mach-E between $1,000 and $3,000, depending on the trim. The least-expensive model, the Select trim, starts at $43,995, including shipping. Customers are also eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit.

The Mach-E has begun trickling into showrooms around the country; U.S. sales totaled 3 in December.

The crossover is a critical part of the company's future and a symbol of the type of connected, electrified vehicles Ford hopes to sell moving forward. On Monday, it was named North American Utility of the Year by a group of 50 automotive journalists.

Ford is under pressure to successfully launch a slate of new vehicles following engineering with the redesigned Explorer that cut into profits and led to leadership changes.

Delivery of another highly anticipated vehicle, the Bronco SUV, has been delayed a few months until the summer because of an issue with roof-supplier Webasto. The automaker has also recently launched the Bronco Sport crossover and a redesigned F-150 pickup.

