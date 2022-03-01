Ford delays return-to-office plans to April

A pilot for some salaried workers will begin this month, although the majority of workers won't begin the hybrid model until April.

DETROIT -- Ford Motor Co. is again delaying its return-to-office plans for the majority of salaried employees.

The automaker most recently planned to bring back a bulk of non-site-dependent employees as part of a new hybrid work model in March. That date is now being pushed back to April, a spokeswoman told Automotive News on Tuesday.

"For more than a year we have been preparing to launch our new hybrid work model where non-site-dependent employees can work flexibly between Ford campuses and remote options," spokeswoman Monique Brentley said in an email. "Given our ongoing safety protocols and vaccination rates, our campuses will begin welcoming additional team members on-site beginning in April."

Brentley said a pilot for some salaried workers will begin this month, although the majority of workers won't begin the hybrid model until April.

The new hybrid work model will allow workers to go into offices only when necessary. Ford said it was redesigning its office space to better accommodate this new way of working, with an emphasis on more collaborative spaces and team areas.

Ford last year imposed a vaccine requirement for most salaried workers, and while the deadline was pushed back, it ultimately went into effect Jan. 28.

GM sells stake in Lordstown Motors
