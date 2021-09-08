Ford delays future Maverick hybrid order production due to parts availability

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. has temporarily halted the scheduling of new Maverick hybrid pickup orders beyond the units it has already sold due to a parts availability issue, the automaker confirmed Wednesday.

Ford is currently building both configurations of the Maverick — the standard hybrid and optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder gasoline-only variant — at its Hermosillo, Mexico, plant to fulfill its current order bank. The vehicle is scheduled to launch on time later this month. However, the Maverick Truck Club owners forum posted a memo the automaker allegedly sent dealers earlier this week that the production of future Maverick hybrid orders will not be scheduled "until further notice."

Ford, which did not confirm the dealer memo, said in a statement that both the Maverick hybrid and EcoBoost variants will soon be headed to dealer showrooms and noted that customers can currently order both trucks from their local dealerships.

"As with any of our vehicles, we continuously adjust production to match demand with parts availability," a spokeswoman said.

It was unclear if the parts issue stemmed from the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, which is affecting the entire industry.

CEO Jim Farley tweeted in late August that Ford had topped 100,000 reservations for the Maverick, although Ford has not said how many reservations have been converted into actual orders. Unlike other recent vehicles, Ford did not require would-be owners to place a refundable deposit to reserve the pickup.

Since its reveal in June, Ford has been touting the Maverick's standard hybrid engine, which is expected to get 40 mpg and starts at $21,490, including a $1,495 shipping charge. Ford has said it will launch in September.

At a dealer meeting last month in Texas, executives stressed the importance of the entry-level product to the future of Ford's business.

The setback is the latest issue affecting a high-profile vehicle, following supplier-related roof issues that have delayed deliveries of the Bronco SUV.

Additionally, the production of most Ford vehicles, including the bestselling F-150, has been stunted by the ongoing chip shortage, although Ford has said the situation is improving.