Ford cuts deep in S. America but won't give up

As Ford Motor Co.'s $11 billion global restructuring comes into focus, the automaker is showing a bias toward salvaging profitable areas of troubled business units instead of abandoning them altogether.

Last week, Ford said it would make deep cuts to its floundering South American operations by closing its largest plant in the region and exiting the commercial heavy-duty truck business there. That follows its January announcement outlining a European restructuring that includes exiting the multivan segment, reviewing its business in Russia and axing thousands of jobs.

And it likely foreshadows additional changes to its profitable North American business, where Ford has already said it's dropping money-losing sedans and is working through a reorganization of its salaried work force.

The South America decisions follow months of internal review in which Ford considered selling the regional heavy-duty truck business or linking up with a partner. The company ultimately could not find a way to make money within that segment, but it intends to continue to sell utilities and smaller pickups in South America to help the balance sheet.

Watters: Focus on profitability

"Ford is committed to the South American region by building a sustainable and profitable business with strengthened product offerings, outstanding customer experience, and a leaner more agile business model," Lyle Watters, president of Ford South America, said in a statement.

In recent months, Ford has reduced salaried and administrative costs in South America by more than 20 percent. It also is sharing product development costs with Volkswagen Group to build medium-duty pickups in South America and other regions.

Shuttering the Sao Bernardo do Campo plant in Brazil, which makes the heavy-duty Cargo lineup, the F-150, the F-4000 and the Fiesta subcompact sedan, will have a "significant" effect on jobs and a $460 million charge, Ford said. Morgan Stanley estimated it will affect 2,000 to 3,000 employees out of the 14,000 total who work in the region.

The investment firm values Ford's South America business, excluding light trucks, at negative $2 billion.

"Ford's restructuring efforts announced today help address this negatively valued business, in our view," analyst Adam Jonas wrote in a Feb. 19 report to investors.

Emmanuel Rosner, research analyst at Deutsche Bank, wrote that Ford's moves would "shrink its South American losses considerably," and calculated that the company would recoup the $460 million charge in two years.

Ford lost $678 million in South America last year. Morgan Stanley predicts that Ford could post a profit there as early as 2022.

GM's plans

General Motors, like Ford, is scaling back — but not leaving — South America.

The company, according to CFO Dhivya Suryadevara, has reduced its breakeven point by 40 percent since 2012.

GM, she said, is working with dealers, suppliers, government officials and labor unions to "create a business plan that's going to weather these economic circumstances better." She cited foreign exchange rates — particularly for Brazilian and Argentinian currencies — as a continuing headwind.

"What we've been doing is structuring the business such that even in more extreme levels of currency, we're still able to break even and turn a profit," she told reporters last month.

Suryadevara said GM will share additional details of the company's efforts in South America during upcoming quarters.

GM operates 12 facilities in South America that employ 19,500 people.

Michael Wayland contributed to this report.

