Ford cuts deep in S. America but won't give up

As Ford Motor Co.'s $11 billion global restructuring comes into focus, the automaker is showing a bias toward salvaging profitable areas of troubled business units instead of abandoning them altogether.

Last week, Ford said it would make deep cuts to its floundering South American operations by closing its largest plant in the region and exiting the commercial heavy-duty truck business there. That follows its January announcement outlining a European restructuring that includes exiting the multivan segment, reviewing its business in Russia and axing thousands of jobs.

And it likely foreshadows additional changes to its profitable North American business, where Ford has already said it's dropping money-losing sedans and is working through a reorganization of its salaried work force.

The South America decisions follow months of internal review in which Ford considered selling the regional heavy-duty truck business or linking up with a partner. The company ultimately could not find a way to make money within that segment, but it intends to continue to sell utilities and smaller pickups in South America to help the balance sheet.