Ford cuts 580 salaried, agency jobs in the U.S.

DETROIT -- Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday said it is cutting 580 salaried and agency jobs in the U.S. as it reorganizes under two new divisions.
The automaker is eliminating about 350 salaried and 230 agency positions on U.S. engineering teams, according to a spokeswoman. Ford alerted affected employees earlier Wednesday.
"We continue to align staffing around the critical skills needed to deliver our products, services and the Ford+ plan," a Ford spokeswoman said in a statement.
The job cuts were reported Wednesday by the Detroit Free Press.