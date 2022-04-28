Ford cuts 580 salaried, agency jobs in the U.S.

DETROIT -- Ford Motor Co . on Wednesday said it is cutting 580 salaried and agency jobs in the U.S. as it reorganizes under two new divisions .

The automaker is eliminating about 350 salaried and 230 agency positions on U.S. engineering teams, according to a spokeswoman. Ford alerted affected employees earlier Wednesday.

"We continue to align staffing around the critical skills needed to deliver our products, services and the Ford+ plan," a Ford spokeswoman said in a statement.

The job cuts were reported Wednesday by the Detroit Free Press.