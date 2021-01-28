Ford cuts 2 shifts for 1 week at Chicago plant because of chip shortage

REUTERS

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. will idle two shifts at its Chicago Assembly Plant next week because of the ongoing microchip shortage.

A company spokeswoman late Thursday confirmed the move. Local UAW officials first warned workers there of the potential layoff on Wednesday.

The temporary reduction in shifts will affect Ford's production of the profitable Explorer, one of the company's top sellers, and Lincoln Aviator crossovers. The plant employs about 5,800 workers.

The automaker's Louisville Assembly Plant, where workers build the Escape and Corsair crossovers, is currently down because of the chip shortage.

The worldwide shortage of microchips has also shuttered Ford's plant in Saarlouis, Germany, and is affecting a number of automakers around the globe. IHS Markit forecasts that chip-related supply wrinkles will linger into the second quarter and possibly even the second half of the year.

