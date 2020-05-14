Ford COO: Production ramp-up depends on suppliers; most dealers got PPP loans

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. COO Jim Farley said Thursday it's too soon to tell when North America production will reach pre-coronavirus levels after the automaker resumes work in plants next week, but the time frame will largely be determined by the supply chain.

"One of the most important enablers for us to get to full production as soon as possible, obviously, will be the safety of our team members but also the supply base," Farley said in response to a question at its annual shareholders meeting. "All of our production manufacturing operations rely on healthy suppliers and their ability to start up is really critical."

A number of suppliers came back online this week in preparation for a May 18 restart date at most Detroit 3 plants in the U.S.

Kumar Galhotra, Ford's president of the Americas and international markets group, told Automotive News on Wednesday he was confident it would have enough parts to resume limited production next week.

"We've done very thorough planning to make sure the entire system ramps up the next few days for us to get going on the 18th," Galhotra said. "There's a very smart team of people working very diligently, long hours, to make sure we get that done."

Farley on Thursday said Ford shared its return-to-work playbook with suppliers, many of whom have developed their own similar safety practices.