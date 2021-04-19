Ford begins offering COVID-19 vaccinations at some plants

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. on Monday said hourly and salaried workers at a handful of its U.S. manufacturing plants could begin to receive COVID-19 vaccinations on-site.

The automaker said it is partnering with the UAW and various pharmacies and health care providers to offer the shots in southeast Michigan; Lima, Ohio; and Kansas City, Mo.

In Michigan, workers at Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Rouge Complex, Van Dyke Transmission Plant and Rawsonville Components Plant can receive the Moderna vaccine through Rite Aid. Workers at its Lima Engine Plant and Kansas City Assembly Plant can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine through local health systems.

"COVID-19 vaccines are a major tool to help reduce the risk of infection, so we want to ensure our employees have access to vaccines," Dr. Francesca Litow, Ford corporate medical director, said in a statement. "We are grateful to partner with various health providers across the country to protect the health and safety of our work force and finish strong together."

The news comes the same day vaccine eligibility opened to all people age 16 or older in all 50 states.

A spokesman said Ford will begin offering shots at Flat Rock Assembly on Monday despite the site being down because of the ongoing chip shortage. Shots at Kansas City Assembly, which also is down, will begin Saturday, April 24.

Ford said it would provide a digital scheduling system for interested employees. The automaker plans to expand its on-site vaccine clinics to other plants.

The Detroit 3 and the UAW have been working since late last year to ensure vaccines would be made available to those who want them at work. Ford last year ordered a dozen freezers in anticipation of offering shots, which need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, to its work force.

Stellantis in February became the first of the three to begin vaccinating workers on-site.