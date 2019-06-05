Ford to announce UK engine plant closure, report says

LONDON -- Ford Motor plans to close its UK engine manufacturing plant in Bridgend, Wales, ITV news and the Financial Times reported, saying an announcement would be made on Thursday.



The BBC reported that union leaders from the plant had been called to the company's headquarters for a meeting on Thursday.

Ford declined to comment on what it called speculation when contacted by Automotive News Europe.

Ford makes about 1.3 million engines at two locations, Bridgend and Dagenham, in eastern England. It has previously warned it could face $1 billion in tariff costs in the event of a so-called hard Brexit.

In January, Ford said it would cut thousands of jobs, look at plant closures and discontinue money-losing vehicle lines as part of a turnaround effort, and would start consultations with unions on the plans.

The Unite union said at the time it expected nearly 1,000 job losses at Bridgend.

North America implications

The Bridgend plant has been a major source of engines for vehicles sold in North America, for three brands – Ford, Jaguar and Land Rover. But changes to product plans have reduced the vehicles supplied with Bridgend-built engines.

Jaguar Land Rover operates a plant within a plant at Bridgend to produce V-8 engines, but that contract with its former owner Ford ends in 2020.

JLR’s AJV8 produced at Bridgend is used in certain Range Rover and Jaguar high-performance models. Jaguar has just launched a powerful new twin turbo inline six-cylinder engine that will likely replace some V-8 applications. Also, JLR is expected to begin using a twin turbo V-8 sourced from BMW.

Bridgend produces the 1.6-liter engine used in the Ford Fiesta, which is ending production for the United States this year.

Brexit issues

While the company has announced 5,000 job cuts in Germany, its second-biggest European market, it has yet to make major decisions in Britain, which is its biggest.

Britain's largely foreign-owned car industry has become increasingly concerned as the country descends into political crisis as it nears a deadline to exit the European Union.

Ford's British-built engines, which are shipped for fitting in vehicles produced in Germany, Turkey, the United States and elsewhere, could face delays and extra costs from a no-deal Brexit.

