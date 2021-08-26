Ford adds chip-related downtime at 3 light-truck plants

DETROIT — Workers at three Ford Motor Co. assembly plants in North America will face some level of downtime next week because of semiconductor-related parts shortages, including both factories that make the bestselling F-150 pickup.

The automaker said its Oakville Assembly Plant in Canada, as well as Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri, will be down the week of Aug. 30. Ford's Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan will operate just one shift that week.

The Oakville plant produces the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus crossovers. The F-150 is produced at the Kansas City and Dearborn factories.